Ugandans to Pay Up to Shs54m Visa Bond Under New US Travel Rules

Ugandans applying for a United States B1/B2 visitor visa for tourism or business will now be required to pay a refundable visa bond of between Shs18 million and Shs54 million before their application can proceed.

The new requirement was announced by the US Department of State and will take effect on January 21, 2026, for Ugandan applicants.

The measure forms part of a 12-month visa bond pilot programme introduced by the US Department of State, aimed at reducing the number of foreign nationals who overstay their visas.

Nationals of Uganda are listed among countries whose citizens may be required to post a bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, equivalent to about Shs18 million, Shs36 million and Shs54 million, at the discretion of a US consular officer.

Under the programme, applicants found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa will be informed during their visa interview whether they are required to post the bond.

Applicants will then receive a direct link to make payment online through the US Treasury's Pay.gov system, with the exact bond amount determined on a case-by-case basis.

A B1/B2 visa is a United States non-immigrant visitor visa issued for short-term travel, combining the B1 business visitor category and the B2 tourist category.

This visa is used by travellers going to the US for activities such as attending meetings or conferences, negotiating contracts, tourism, visiting family or friends, receiving medical treatment, or taking part in social events.

The B1/B2 visa does not permit paid employment or long-term study, with each visit typically allowed for up to six months subject to approval by US border officials.

The Department of State has cautioned that paying the bond does not guarantee visa issuance and that applicants should only make payment after being instructed to do so by a consular officer, warning that fees paid without authorisation will not be refunded.

As a condition of the bond, successful applicants must enter and exit the United States through designated ports of entry, including Boston Logan International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

The bond will be cancelled and refunded if the visa holder leaves the United States on or before the authorised period of stay, does not travel on the visa, or is denied admission at the port of entry.

However, US authorities say that if a traveller overstays their permitted time, applies to adjust to another immigration status, or fails to depart within the authorised period, the Department of Homeland Security may refer the case to US Citizenship and Immigration Services to determine whether the bond conditions have been breached.

In East Africa, Uganda and Tanzania are the only countries affected by the visa bond policy. Other African countries such as Malawi and Zambia were included in the pilot programme earlier in 2025.

The governments of the affected countries have yet to issue detailed public responses, but travel agents have warned that the new requirement is likely to significantly increase the cost of visiting the United States and create greater uncertainty for ordinary travellers.