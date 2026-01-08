Uganda: Police Arrest Suspect After Three Aggravated Robberies in Nakawa

Police have arrested one suspect and recovered stolen property following three aggravated robberies reported Tuesday night in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

The attacks occurred on January 6, 2026, in Nsimbiziwome and Kigowa One areas of Bukoto Two Parish, prompting a coordinated police response involving officers from Ntinda and Kiwatule police stations.

According to police, the first robbery was reported at about 9:00 p.m. in Nsimbiziwome, where a teacher, Kasasa Patrick, was attacked by a gang of assailants riding motorcycles and robbed of electronic devices valued at about Shs4 million.

Less than an hour later, two more victims were targeted along Valley Road in Kigowa, where a businesswoman and a driver were robbed of phones, identity documents and cash worth nearly Shs4 million combined.

"Following three aggravated robbery incidents reported on 06th January 2026 within Nsimbiziwome and Kigowa One... police mounted a coordinated response involving Ntinda and Kiwatule Police Stations," Kampala Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police said officers documented all the scenes of crime before launching a pursuit along the Northern Bypass after being tipped off by members of the public. During the operation, one suspect, identified as Joseph Wataba, was intercepted.

"One suspect, Joseph Wataba, was intercepted, neutralised after attempting to attack officers with a panga, arrested, and taken to Mulago Hospital for medical attention pending prosecution," the statement said.

During the operation, police recovered a motorcycle registration number UMA 582HF, a panga and a Galaxy tablet believed to have been stolen during the robberies. Other suspects involved in the attacks managed to escape.

Police spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said investigations are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects and recover additional stolen property.