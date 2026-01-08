Ugandans Must Pay Up to Shs54m Bond for US Visa

Ugandans applying for a United States B1/B2 visitor visa (Tourist and business visa) will now be required to pay a visa bond of between Shs18M and Shs54M before their application can proceed.

The latest development has been announced by the US Department of State, and will take effect on January 21, 2026, for Ugandan applicants.

The new requirement forms part of a 12-month visa bond pilot programme introduced by the US Department of State, designed to reduce the number of foreigners overstaying their visas.

Nationals of Uganda are listed among countries whose citizens must post a bond of US$5,000, US$10,000 or US$15,000, equivalent to roughly Shs 18M, Shs 36M and Shs 54M, at the direction of a US consular officer.

Under the programme, applicants found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa will be told by a consular officer if they must post the bond.

Applicants will receive a direct link to make payment online through the US Treasury's Pay.gov system. The bond amount will be determined based on individual cases during visa interviews.

The Department of State warns that paying a bond does not guarantee visa issuance. Applicants should only pay after instruction; otherwise, "the fees will not be returned", the advisory states.

As a condition of the bond, successful applicants must enter and exit the United States only through designated ports of entry such as Boston Logan International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. Failure to use these can complicate compliance and may affect refund eligibility.

The bond will be automatically cancelled and the money returned if the visa holder leaves the US on or before their authorised stay, does not travel on the visa, or is denied admission at the port of entry.

However, the US says, if the traveller overstays their permitted time, applies to adjust to another status or fails to leave on time, the Department of Homeland Security may refer the case to US Citizenship and Immigration Services to determine whether the bond terms were breached.

What This Means for East Africans

Uganda and Tanzania are the only East African countries affected by the visa bond policy.

Other African countries such as Malawi and Zambia were earlier included in the pilot programme from mid-2025 onwards. Nationals from these countries also face the requirement to post bonds ranging from Shs 18 million to Shs 54 million when applying for similar US tourist visas.

The governments of the affected countries have yet to issue detailed public responses, but travel agents warn of significant increases in the cost of visiting the United States and "greater uncertainty for ordinary travellers".

While the focus in East Africa has been on Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia, the list of countries subject to the visa bond requirement has now grown to dozens of nations across Africa, Asia and Latin America. Others included are Bangladesh, Nigeria, Senegal, Venezuela, Cuba and several small island states.

US authorities defend the measure as necessary to lower visa overstay rates, although critics argue it risks pricing ordinary travellers out of lawful visits and could strain diplomatic relations.