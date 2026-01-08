Kenya: Shofco Awards 6,504 Full Scholarships to Students in Informal, Marginalised Areas

Nairobi — As schools reopen across the country for the 2026 academic year, thousands of students from informal settlements and marginalised communities in 11 counties are returning to classrooms with renewed hope following the award of full scholarships by Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO).

The scholarships, which cover tuition, uniforms, learning materials, mentorship and psychosocial support, will benefit a total of 6,504 scholars in 2026--making this one of SHOFCO's largest education interventions to date.

According to the organisation, 3,956 beneficiaries are new scholars joining junior, senior and secondary schools, while 2,548 are continuing scholars whose education is being sustained through the programme.

SHOFCO Founder and CEO Dr. Kennedy Odede said the initiative reflects the organisation's belief that education remains the most effective pathway out of poverty.

"When schools reopen, many families in informal settlements and marginalised communities are anxious because they simply cannot afford school fees. By offering full scholarships, we are ensuring that bright, hardworking students are not locked out of education because of circumstances beyond their control," Dr. Odede said.

He added that investing in education has a ripple effect far beyond individual learners.

"Educating a child, especially a girl, transforms families and strengthens entire communities. These scholars represent future leaders and change-makers who will give back to the communities they come from," he said.

A key component of SHOFCO's scholarship programme is its continued focus on supporting adolescent mothers, a group that often faces stigma and high dropout rates.

In 2026, the organisation will support a total of 1,062 teen mothers, including 645 new beneficiaries and 417 continuing learners progressing to the next level of their education.

Beyond paying school fees, SHOFCO provides teen mothers with childcare support, counselling, mentorship and life-skills training to help them balance motherhood and education.

"Teen motherhood should not mark the end of a girl's dreams. When we support young mothers to stay in school, we are protecting two generations--the mother and her child," Dr. Odede said.

For parents, the scholarships have come as a major relief amid the rising cost of living.

Anne Munyiri, a mother whose daughter is among the new scholars, said the support has lifted a heavy burden from her family.

"I was worried because my income is not stable, and I did not know how I would pay school fees this year. When SHOFCO stepped in, it felt like a miracle. My child can now go to school without fear of being sent home," she said.

Samuel Ouma, a parent of a continuing scholar, also praised the programme's long-term impact.

"My son has been supported by SHOFCO. Without this scholarship, he would have dropped out. Today, he is focused and determined to succeed. SHOFCO has given him a future," Ouma said.

Apart from the scholarship programme, SHOFCO runs two girls' schools in Mathare and Kibera with a combined student population of over 700 learners.

In 2025, the Grade 9 cohort at SHOFCO Kibera School for Girls (KSG) recorded an impressive school mean score of 7.01 (EE2 - Exceeding Expectations 2).

SHOFCO Education Director Amy Hutchison said the organisation's holistic model is designed to ensure no learner is left behind.

"Education is not just about paying school fees. Our programme combines academic support, mentorship, mental health services and, for teen mothers, childcare and counselling. This ensures our scholars are supported as whole individuals, not just as students," Hutchison said.

SHOFCO also continues to support dozens of KSG alumni studying at universities in the United States in fields such as medicine, engineering, public policy and international development. Many are first-generation university students whose families never imagined overseas education would be possible.