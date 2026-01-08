East Africa: Rwanda's Gender Gains in 2025 Must Be Protected

In a previous interview with the former Chief Gender Monitor, Rose Rwabuhihi, she told me that it was important to document events and milestones, because it would otherwise be impossible to track progress. I agree with her.

When it comes to gender equality especially, it is important to tell the story as it happens, so that in future, we don't forget how hard-earned our rights are. Just like we can't forget that three decades ago, women weren't legally allowed to own land, have a job outside their home or a bank account without their husbands' permission, we should not forget the milestones that came with 2025, or the year before.

In 2025, Rwanda's gender space did not merely advance; it matured. The year was marked not by loud proclamations alone, but by structural shifts, policy, and a growing willingness to confront uncomfortable truths about power, bodies, and equality. For a country long celebrated for women's political representation, last year added some factors that if implemented correctly, women and girls in Rwanda will live better than the previous year.

The most interesting for me is the landmark healthcare services bill that allows access to contraceptives for adolescents as young as 15-years-old, and introduces specific regulations on surrogacy as a form of assisted reproductive technology allowed in Rwanda.

More than 100,000 teenagers had been pregnant in only five years prior to 2024, and it goes without saying how negatively their lives and those of their children were affected. This law marked a decisive break from the moral panic that often surrounds adolescent sexuality in Africa, particularly in Rwanda, where similar bills were thrown out in the years before.

Instead of pretending that young people are not sexually active, Rwanda chose honesty, evidence, and protection. At its core, this move was not about promoting sex. It was about preventing school dropouts, unsafe abortions, maternal mortality, and cycles of poverty that disproportionately affect girls.

For years, advocates have argued that denying adolescents reproductive health services does not preserve innocence; it produces harm. In recognizing this, Rwanda positioned girls' autonomy and health above social discomfort.

This bold step complemented other important shifts in the gender landscape. Rwanda continued to lead globally in women's political representation, maintaining a parliament where women hold nearly two-thirds of the seats in the lower chamber, and a half of the seats in the senate.

But beyond the numbers, 2025 saw a renewed focus on institutional accountability. The rollout of the Gender Equality Certification Scheme (RS 560:2023) signalled a move toward embedding gender equality within workplaces, not as rhetoric but as measurable practice.

Recruitment, promotion, pay equity, and leadership inclusion were no longer optional ideals. They became standards against which institutions could be assessed.

At the community level, gender conversations expanded beyond traditional frameworks. Civil society organizations and government partners increasingly addressed technology-facilitated gender-based violence, recognizing that harm against women and girls has migrated online. From non-consensual image sharing to digital harassment, these forms of violence silence women in public discourse and political participation. Naming the problem in 2025 was itself a step forward; the next challenge is enforcement, survivor-centered justice, and digital literacy.

Yet, progress does not mean perfection. Rwanda's gender gains remain uneven. Rural girls still face higher rates of early pregnancy and school dropout. Economic empowerment continues to lag behind political inclusion, with women overrepresented in informal and low-paid labour. And while access to contraception for adolescents is a landmark achievement, access alone is not enough. Without comprehensive sexuality education, confidentiality, trained providers, and community buy-in, policy risks remaining unevenly implemented.

There is also the danger of complacency. Rwanda's success story can sometimes obscure the daily realities of navigating poverty, violence, and social control. Gender equality is not secured by laws alone, but by how those laws are felt in the lives of the most vulnerable.

What 2025 demonstrated is that Rwanda is willing to make difficult choices to advance gender justice.

Expanding adolescent access to contraception required political courage. Standardizing gender equality in institutions required moving beyond slogans. Addressing online violence required acknowledging new forms of harm. These are not small steps.

The task ahead is to protect these gains from backlash, ensure consistent implementation, and continue centering girls and women as decision-makers in the policies that affect their lives. Rwanda's gender progress in 2025 sends a powerful message: equality is not a destination, but a continuous act of choice. I cannot wait to see what 2026 has in store for us.