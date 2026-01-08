East Africa: Somalia Condemns Israeli Foreign Minister's Visit to Hargeisa

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia on Tuesday strongly condemned the entry of Israel's Foreign Minister into Hargeisa, describing it as a "blatant violation" of the country's sovereignty, political unity, and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Hargeisa is an integral part of Somalia's internationally recognized territories, and any official presence or dealings there without the explicit consent of the Federal Government are illegal, null and void, and have no legal effect.

The ministry said the visit contravened the UN Charter, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and international norms governing relations between sovereign states, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal affairs.

Somalia called on Israel to immediately halt all actions that undermine its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and to fully comply with international law.

The ministry reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to peaceful international engagement and constructive diplomacy, while reserving the right to take all necessary diplomatic and legal measures to protect the nation's sovereignty and unity.