East Africa: Somalia Condemns Israeli Foreign Minister's Visit to Hargeisa

7 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia on Tuesday strongly condemned the entry of Israel's Foreign Minister into Hargeisa, describing it as a "blatant violation" of the country's sovereignty, political unity, and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Hargeisa is an integral part of Somalia's internationally recognized territories, and any official presence or dealings there without the explicit consent of the Federal Government are illegal, null and void, and have no legal effect.

The ministry said the visit contravened the UN Charter, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and international norms governing relations between sovereign states, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal affairs.

Somalia called on Israel to immediately halt all actions that undermine its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and to fully comply with international law.

The ministry reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to peaceful international engagement and constructive diplomacy, while reserving the right to take all necessary diplomatic and legal measures to protect the nation's sovereignty and unity.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.