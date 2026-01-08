African Union Condemns Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Addis Ababa — The African Union's Peace and Security Council has strongly condemned Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, calling the move illegal and a threat to Somalia's sovereignty and regional stability.

In a statement issued after a council meeting, the AU body rejected what it described as a "unilateral decision" by Israel to recognise Somaliland, a self-declared breakaway region in northern Somalia, warning that the move undermines the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The council "strongly condemned this erroneous decision" and called for its immediate reversal, reiterating the African Union's firm commitment to preserving Somalia's unity and stability in line with the AU Constitutive Act and relevant provisions of the United Nations Charter.

It said no actor has the right or authority to alter the borders of an AU member state, stressing that any attempt to do so is illegal, null and void, and without effect.

The council warned that efforts to change borders by force or through unlawful means violate core AU principles and could set a dangerous precedent with far-reaching consequences for peace and security across the continent, particularly in the Horn of Africa.

The statement welcomed earlier remarks by African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, issued on December 26, 2025, in which he rejected any plan or action aimed at recognising Somaliland as an independent state, describing such moves as contrary to AU and UN principles and a threat to continental peace and the African Union's Agenda 2063 vision.

The council urged all AU member states and international partners to reaffirm Somalia's sovereignty and unity, oppose any illegal actions, and support international law and regional stability. It also called on member states to back United Nations efforts to safeguard Somalia's territorial integrity, including any collective action at the UN General Assembly related to the issue.

The AU body commended the Somali federal government for its state-building efforts and encouraged continued inclusive internal dialogue as the only effective way to resolve disputes between the federal government and member states. It called on the AU Commission, in coordination with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the East African Community (EAC), to continue facilitating comprehensive peace talks.

The council also underlined the need to consolidate recent gains and intensify efforts against the Al-Shabaab militant group, pledging to closely monitor developments and remain actively seized of the matter.