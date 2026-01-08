Somalia Rejects 'External Pressure' Over Palestinian Displacement

7 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia has rejected what it described as external pressure to accept the forcible displacement of Palestinians, condemning the proposal as a "criminal act" and vowing not to take part in the removal of Palestinians from their land.

Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali said Mogadishu would not be party to any plan involving the forced relocation of Palestinians, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. He did not name the actors behind the alleged pressure.

"Somalia rejects any attempt to impose the displacement of the Palestinian people," he said, adding that such actions would constitute a grave violation of international law.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following a visit by Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to Somaliland, a self-declared breakaway region of Somalia. The visit followed Israel's decision to establish diplomatic ties with Hargeisa, a move that has sparked widespread international criticism.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Somalia has repeatedly asserted that Somaliland remains an integral part of its sovereign territory, a position recognised by the international community.

Several international bodies and countries, including the United Nations, the African Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, have denounced Israel's move as a violation of Somalia's sovereignty.

The development has further strained relations in the Horn of Africa, where competing geopolitical interests and the fallout from the Gaza war have increasingly intersected.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.