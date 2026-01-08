Zimbabwe: The Hills Partners With Lock Brothers - A New Era for Sport

WestProp Holdings has officially signed Zimbabwe's top-ranked tennis stars, Benjamin and Courtney Lock, as ambassadors for the Hills Tennis Centre, a landmark facility within the upcoming Hills Luxury Golf and Lifestyle Estate marking a bold step in redefining Harare's sporting and lifestyle landscape.

The deal positions The Hills as a hub where world-class tennis meets championship golf, and where community, wellness, and investment converge.

The agreement coincides with the anticipated opening of the first tee this December, while the practice range is scheduled for completion by the end of February--signaling significant progress in the modernization of golf infrastructure.

Westprop Holdings chief Mr Ken Sharpe feels the partnership is a "movement that will inspire athletes, empower communities, and redefine Zimbabwe's place on the global sporting stage".

The Hills is more than a luxury golf course. It is a city within a city, designed to seamlessly blend sport, leisure, and modern living.

With its lush fairways, cutting-edge tennis centre, gym, recovery zones, pro shop, and vibrant clubhouse, the estate offers residents and visitors a holistic lifestyle.

Families can enjoy shopping and other amenities while sports enthusiasts gain access to facilities that rival international standards.

By appointing the Lock Brothers as ambassadors, The Hills is bringing Zimbabwe's most celebrated tennis professionals into the heart of its vision.

The Hills Tennis Centre will serve as the Lock Brothers' official training base, inspiring young athletes through clinics, motivational talks, and the Lock Junior Tennis Tour, a grassroots programme designed to nurture future champions.

The brothers will also lobby for an ATP Challenger tournament in Harare, putting Zimbabwe firmly on the global tennis map.

Expectations are that there will golf, tennis and swimming synergies and cross-promotional events, such as Pro-Am tournaments, uniting tennis, swimming and golf communities, creating a dynamic sporting culture that attracts investors, tourists and international players and swimmers.

This partnership is more than branding. It is about impact.

"Hosting international tournaments will boost tourism, hospitality, and local businesses while the Lock Brothers' commitment to grassroots tennis ensures opportunities for young Zimbabweans to train, compete, and dream bigger," says Mr Sharpe.

At least 10 percent of ambassador remuneration will go towards CSR initiatives.

Mr Sharpe feels aligning Zimbabwe's top athletes with a luxury estate elevates Harare's profile as a destination for sport, lifestyle and investment.

"The Hills is not just about building homes. It is about building dreams, opportunities, and legacies. By combining luxury living with world-class sporting facilities, The Hills is set to become the beating heart of Harare's evolution, where residents can live, work, shop and play" he says.