Zimbabwe: Teen in Court After Cap Row Ends in Fatal Stabbing

7 January 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

A dispute over a cap escalated into violence when an 18-year-old allegedly stabbed a Kuwadzana man who had reportedly taken it from one of his younger brothers.

Mtandazilwa Gumede was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with murder.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court and the matter was remanded to 19 January.

The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe, alleges that Gumede was at Lakers Night Club with his younger brothers when one of them approached him and reported that the now-deceased Nyasha Chagunda had snatched his cap.

Gumede then confronted the now-deceased, who was with the informant, about the issue.

During the exchange, a misunderstanding occurred, and a knife slipped from Gumede's pocket and fell to the ground.

The informant blocked Gumede from picking up the knife but he (Gumede) forcefully pushed him aside.

He then quickly retrieved the knife from the ground and reportedly stabbed the now-deceased once in the stomach before walking away.

The informant attempted to follow Gumede but was unable to locate him.

He returned to where the now-deceased lay and heard bystanders shouting that Gumede had stabbed someone with a knife.

The informant tried to administer first aid to the now-deceased who had sustained a severe abdominal injury with protruding intestines.

Officers from ZRP Kuwadzana later arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries the following day.

