Malawi: ZGC-Ltd Charts a Course for a Brighter Tomorrow

7 January 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

In a resounding display of corporate excellence, Zozodo Gemstone Consultancy Limited (ZGC-LTD) convened its 2025 Annual Zonal General Meeting (AGM) under the theme "Planning for a Better Future".

The event brought together stakeholders to reflect on achievements and chart a course for future growth.

The 2025 financial year saw ZGC-LTD make significant strides in quarry mining, mica mining, beryl mining, tantalite mining, and consultancy services. The company reported notable progress in expanding operations, improving efficiency, and enhancing its product portfolio.

Key projects undertaken included the development of a new quarry site, expansion of mica and beryl mining operations, and gold and rare earth elements exploration.

A comprehensive analysis of the company's financial performance revealed steady growth, with revenue increases driven by expanded operations and improved market conditions.

Comparisons with 2024 and 2023 financial years highlighted ZGC-LTD's resilience and adaptability in a challenging economic environment.

Looking ahead, ZGC-LTD Managing Director John Vasco Chidule, said the company has set ambitious goals for 2026, focusing on short-term objectives to drive immediate growth, medium-term strategies to enhance operational efficiency, and long-term objectives to position the company as a leader in Malawi's mining and consultancy sector.

Key priorities, according to Chidule, include further expansion of mining operations, diversification of services, strengthening of stakeholder relationships, and listing on the Malawian Stock Market Exchange.

He reaffirmed its vision to become one of Malawi's leading mining and consultancy companies, committed to responsible practices, innovation, and community development.

The company confirmed plans to trade its shares on the Malawian stock market by 2027, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

The AGM demonstrated ZGC-LTD's dedication to transparency, accountability, and responsible business practices, positioning the company for continued success and growth.

As the company embarks on its next chapter, stakeholders can expect a brighter future, driven by strategic planning and a commitment to excellence.

