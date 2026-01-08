Social and governance commentators have applauded President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for declining to sign into law the Constitution (Amendment) Bill of 2025, citing concerns over the management of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

President Mutharika has vetoed the Bill following public outcry that the Bill gives members of Parliament (MPs) absolute authority over the management of the CDF.

The President's courageous decision has earned him widespread praise, with social commentator Peter Anthony Mumba hailing it as a sign of strong leadership.

Mumba notes that the President's move demonstrates his commitment to transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility.

"By withholding consent, Mutharika has shown that he is willing to take tough decisions, even if they are unpopular among MPs. This is a breath of fresh air in a country where politicians often prioritize personal gain over the needs of the people. The CDF is a vital tool for development, but its management has been shrouded in controversy. Mutharika's decision to direct the Ministers of Justice and Finance to draft guidelines for CDF management is a clear indication that he means business. This move will ensure that public funds are used for the benefit of the people, not personal interests," reacted Mumba.

As Mumba puts it, "A leader who listens to the people and acts with integrity" is what Malawi needs. President Mutharika has shown that he is that leader. His stance sends a clear message: Malawi's resources will be protected, and those entrusted with power will be held accountable.

His sentiments were shared by a governance commentator Benedicto Kondowe who also praised Mutharika for the decision.

Mutharika's bold move has set a new standard for leadership in Malawi. It has shown that even in the face of opposition, a leader can stand firm and prioritize the needs of the people. As the nation watches, one thing is clear: Malawi is in good hands.