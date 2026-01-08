Malawi: NBS Bank Partners With Beautify Malawi to Donate K100 Million Items to Charity

Listed NBS Bank, in partnership with Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM Trust), have donated festive season hampers amounting to K100 million to 500 elderly and underprivileged people in Area 44 at Landscape Grounds, Lilongwe, as part of new year celebrations.

The initiative was championed by the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, Madame Gertrude Mutharika who commended NBS Bank and NICO Group for partnering with BEAM Trust for the donations.

"I want to thank NBS Bank and NICO Group for the support they have provided to us, you have shown that you really care for people. I would like to appeal to other organisations and individuals to emulate what these two have done today," said Mutharika.

Some of the notable items in the hamper include :10Kgs of maize flour, 5Kgs Rice, 2L cooking oil, bathing soap, washing soap, Sugar, Salt, Matches, soya pieces, and 2L Sobo.

NBS Bank Borad Chairman who is also NICO Group managing Director Vizenge Kumwenda said the initiative by the First Lady reflects their commitment to uplifting the communities where NBS Bank and the NICO Group operate.

"At NBS Bank, we believe true progress happens when we stand together with our people by responding to their needs with compassion, dedication, and care. Because at the heart of everything we do, We Care A Little More," said Kumwenda.