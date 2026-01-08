South Africa: Broos Promises Changes After Bafana Crash Out of Africa Cup of Nations

Hugo Broos says Bafana Bafana will change squad after last sixteen loss to Cameroon at Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Broos admits defence struggled and key players underperformed as South Africa prepares for 2026 World Cup.

Bafana Bafana fans are being told change is coming after another painful Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Coach Hugo Broos says the national team needs a hard look at itself after being knocked out in the last sixteen by Cameroon. South Africa lost the match 2-1 and never fully found their rhythm.

Broos says the focus now shifts to rebuilding towards the 2026 World Cup.

The coach admits some trusted players did not perform at their usual level. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, midfielder Teboho Mokoena and defender Aubrey Modiba struggled to make the same impact they had in previous tournaments.

Bafana also looked fragile at the back. The team conceded six goals in four matches, which is double the number they let in at the previous Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished third.

Broos says the team also failed to be sharp going forward. Bafana scored only six goals and often played too safely when chances opened up.

"We have to evaluate this Afcon and what happened two years ago," Broos said. "We need to look at what worked, what didn't and fix it."

The coach also faced criticism for leaving out in-form players such as Thembinkosi Lorch, Iqraam Rayners and Thapelo Morena.

Broos says big decisions about the World Cup squad will not be rushed. He says emotions run high after defeat and that changes must be made with clear heads.

"You're disappointed after a loss, so we must take time before making big declarations," he said.

Still, Broos insists the team is moving forward, not backwards, as preparations for the global stage begin.