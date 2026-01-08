East Africa: Uganda Breweries Learning for Life Program Celebrates 140 New Graduates

Kampala, Uganda — 140 young people have graduated from Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL)'s Learning for Life program. This program has trained and equipped participants with essential business and hospitality skills, enhancing their chances of gaining employment in the hospitality industry and improving their livelihoods.

Uganda Breweries Society's 2030 sustainability action plan aims at a sustainable and inclusive world by 2030, for all to create a purpose-driven business that succeeds in the long term. Their commitment to inclusion and diversity is to ensure 50% of beneficiaries from the brewery's community programs are women and that these community programs are designed to empower underrepresented groups in various communities.

Unlike the previous years, a lot of focus was put on women and People living With Disabilities (PWDs) because, with the already existing burden of income inequality, women and PWDs continue to face many barriers in society, and this puts them at a greater risk of poverty due to limited negotiating power to acquire employment.

In this year's intake, they have trained 54 women, 70 men, and 16persons with disabilities, bringing the total number of trainees to 140.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Sheila Sabune the Corporate Relations Director at Uganda Breweries Limited, noted that the level of unemployment in Uganda continues to be a significant challenge among the youth. Interventions such as these are necessary to equip youths with skills that will make them employable.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics 2024, the census shows an overall unemployment rate of 12.3%. However, among youth aged 15 to 24, the percentage of those not in Employment, Education, or Training has reached 42.6%, indicating significant underemployment in low-productivity jobs.

"Every year, about 400,000 young Ugandans come onto the job market to compete for approximately 9,000 available formal jobs each year. About 39% of the youths who are institutionally qualified in Uganda are unable to find jobs, this situation is worse for semiskilled and unskilled youths. So as UBL, we strive to equip youths with marketable job skills and experience that will give them an advantage over the unskilled/inexperienced. Our Diageo Bar Academy certificate, which is awarded to people who have been trained in bar skills, is recognized in many countries. This means these skills aren't only marketable here but in many other places," Sabune said.

At the ceremony, Yogi Biriggwa the President of the Uganda Tourism Association, praised Uganda Breweries and its partners for their role in empowering youth within the communities where they operate. She emphasized that investing in people is essential for growing tourism, stating that this program will equip 140 Ugandans with practical skills in bartending, sales, entrepreneurship, and hospitality, enabling them to serve guests with confidence and professionalism.

"This training prepares you for real jobs and real customers. It supports youth employment and business creation across the tourism value chain. When you strengthen skills, you strengthen destinations. The best way to build a competitive tourism sector is by investing in people," Biriggwa explained.

She stated that the hospitality industry is constantly evolving and requires individuals who are adaptable, innovative, always open to new experiences, and committed to continuous learning.