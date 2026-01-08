Mauritius: Natalia Czajkowska - 'In an Age of Ai, Journalism Must Supply the Conscience'

interview

In a global media landscape marked by disinformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and declining public trust, the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability (SALS) has awarded the mauritian newspaper l'express its inaugural Swiss Academy Award for Excellence in Responsible Journalism and Sustainable Reporting. In this interview, Natalia Czajkowska outlines the rationale behind the award, the role of independent media in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and why ethical journalism remains central to sustainable governance.

🔵 What is the vision behind the creation of the Swiss Academy Award for Excellence in Responsible Journalism and Sustainable Reporting?

The award was created in response to a profound global trust deficit. In today's geopolitical environment, institutions are under strain, and ethical leadership is increasingly questioned. Through this distinction, the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability seeks to recognize media institutions whose work contributes to a more just, sustainable and well-governed world. We see journalism not as a passive observer, but as a key institutional actor in global governance.

At a time when artificial intelligence can generate content at scale but lacks ethical judgment, responsible journalism provides the human conscience needed to validate information and protect the public interest.

🔵 What criteria led the jury to select l'express. mu as one of the inaugural laureates?

The selection process is independent and ethicsdriven. It is not influenced by applications or commercial considerations. In the case of l'express, the jury was unanimous. We examined the newsroom's long-term editorial record, its refusal to normalize disinformation, and its consistent commitment to verification and fact-based reporting. We also recognized l'express as a platform for dialogue and stability, values that resonate strongly with the Swiss tradition of neutrality and precision.

🔵 Which aspects of l'express' editorial work stood out most?

First, the newsroom's firm editorial stance against disinformation and its rigorous verification processes. This aligns closely with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12, which emphasizes responsible production - including the production of information.

Second, l'express plays a critical role in ensuring transparency and accountability in public life. Independent scrutiny is essential for healthy democratic systems and meaningful partnerships, a core element of SDG 17.

Finally, we value your educational role. By making complex issues such as climate risks, ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) and social justice accessible, you move sustainability from abstraction to action.

🔵 How does SALS view the role of independent media in achieving SDG 12 and SDG 17?

Independent media act as stewards of information. Just as societies regulate physical production to avoid harm, they must ensure that news is accurate, contextualized and socially responsible. For SDG 17, media transparency is indispensable. Genuine partnerships cannot exist without public trust. Responsible journalism provides the scrutiny that allows cooperation between citizens, governments and the private sector to be credible and effective.

🔵 Why is responsible journalism essential to sustainable governance?

Sustainable governance depends on trust, legitimacy and informed consent. Responsible journalism ensures citizens understand decisions taken in their name and that power remains accountable. Journalism performs a dual role: exposing abuses while highlighting solutions and best practices. This ability to both critique and build makes it an indispensable ally in long-term governance reform.

As for the award, the conferment will take place in two stages. First, a formal written conferment will serve as the permanent record of recognition. Second, a ceremonial presentation will be organized, either in Mauritius, Geneva or through a hybrid format. This event will publicly outline the reasons for l'express' selection and invite the newsroom to share its future commitments.

🔵 What message does SALS hope this recognition sends to media institutions?

The message is clear: independent and ethical journalism is no longer optional. It is a strategic asset for societies navigating complex global challenges. By recognizing l'express, we aim to demonstrate that strong editorial standards and long-term commitment to the public interest have international significance.

🔵 What message would you like to send to the Mauritian public and young journalists?

Supporting ethical media is an investment in democratic health. To young journalists: this is the most consequential moment in the profession's history. In a world saturated with automated content, human judgment, integrity and rigorous reporting are more valuable than ever.