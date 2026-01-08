Ethiopia: Premier Inaugurates Integrated Tulu Arara Model Village to Boost Rainy Season Charity Program

7 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, accompanied by First Lady Zinash Tayachew and senior government officials, has officially inaugurated the integrated Tulu Arara Model Village, marking a significant milestone in elevating the rainy season volunteer and charity program to a new level.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prime Minister Abiy revealed that the model village covers an area of 7,000 square meters and has been carefully designed to provide comfortable and dignified housing for citizens.

Each housing unit has been constructed to standard and consists of five rooms, including two bedrooms. According to the Prime Minister, the village is designed to accommodate 150 citizens at the household level.

"The village was developed with full infrastructure support, including internal roads, electricity and solar power supply, a physical fitness and recreation area, and green development initiatives," Prime Minister Abiy shared on his social media channels.

To ensure the long-term improvement of residents' living standards, the village has adopted an integrated development approach that links production with market value chains.

The initiative combines dairy cattle and poultry farming with backyard gardening, while an integrated commercial chain has been established to connect production directly to market outlets, creating sustainable income opportunities for residents.

The Tulu Arara Model Village stands as a demonstration of integrated, community-centered development aimed at improving livelihoods and promoting self-sufficiency.

