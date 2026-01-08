South Africa: Appointment of Adv Mothibi to NPA Welcomed

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development has welcomed the appointment of current Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Mothibi was announced as the new NDPP by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday and is expected to begin his tenure next month.

"The NDPP plays an essential role in ensuring that the prosecuting authority operates independently, without fear, favour or prejudice.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We trust that the newly appointed NDPP will prioritise efficiency, integrity, and transparency in leading the National Prosecuting Authority," committee chairperson Xola Nqola said in a statement.

Mothibi will replace current NDPP Advocate Shamila Batohi at the helm, as she is expected to retire later this month.

"Advocate Mothibi's reputation and successes as head of the Special Investigating Unit speaks for itself. The committee takes comfort in the fact that he has shown exceptional leadership skills.

"We will, however, continue to do vigorous oversight over his work and that of the National Prosecuting Authority. We look forward to working with the new NDPP and the leadership of the justice system to advance accountability, justice and constitutional democracy," he added.

READ | President Ramaphosa announces new head of the NPA

The chairperson noted that President Ramaphosa also appointed current SIU Chief Operations Officer Leonard Lekgetho as the acting head of the corruption-busting unit from February.

"We will continue with our mandate to provide oversight over the SIU to monitor the work of the organisation under its acting head," Nqola said.