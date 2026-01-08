Kenya: Kalonzo Defends Gachagua Over BBs Mall Us Fraud Claims

Nairobi — Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka has defended former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his controversial remarks touching on the Somali community, saying the focus should remain on fighting economic crime without turning the issue into ethnic profiling.

Speaking on Wednesday at the burial of MP Wanjiku Muhia's father in Kipipiri, Kalonzo said Gachagua's comments had been misunderstood and should not be used to stigmatize an entire community, even as investigations into alleged financial crimes continue.

Kalonzo said Kenya must confront corruption and the misuse of public or stolen funds head-on, but warned against dragging innocent citizens into accusations simply because of their ethnicity or business background.

"We want criminals exposed, but Somalis and everyone else must be treated fairly. We are working for real unity in this country, not unity built on blame and suspicion."

BBS mall Vs Gachagua

His remarks come as lawyers acting for the owners of the Business Bay Square (BBS Mall) in Eastleigh filed a complaint with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), accusing Gachagua of linking the Somali community and specific businesses to a fraud scandal in Minnesota, United States.

Without directly dismissing the need for investigations, Kalonzo said crime must be handled through the law and evidence, not public accusations that risk inflaming ethnic tensions.

"Every country follows its national interest, and if money was stolen anywhere in the world, investigations must follow the law," he said. "But that does not mean you condemn a whole community. You follow the truth, not tribes."

Kalonzo said Kenya's diversity must never be weaponised for political gain, warning that careless statements by leaders can damage businesses, livelihoods and national cohesion.

"When leaders speak, their words carry weight," he said. "That is why we must be responsible. You cannot destroy the reputation of hardworking Kenyans who have built this country just to score political points."

The NCIC has yet to publicly respond to the complaint related to the Gachagua's remarks and the subsequent complaint.