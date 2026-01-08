Kenya: Carrefour Enters Ethiopian Market Through Franchise Deal With Midroc

Nairobi — Carrefour has entered the Ethiopian retail market through a franchise and supply partnership with Queens Supermarket PLC, a subsidiary of the Midroc Investment Group.

Under the agreement, existing Queens Supermarket outlets will be rebranded under the Carrefour banner, with the first stores expected to reopen as Carrefour outlets in the first half of 2026.

The partnership will also support the transformation of the retailer's current store network and guide future expansion.

Carrefour said the deal will initially cover 13 existing stores, with plans to open an additional 17 outlets by 2028, expanding the French retailer's footprint in one of Africa's fastest-growing consumer markets.

The Ethiopia entry forms part of Carrefour's broader international franchise strategy under its Carrefour 2026 plan, which targets expansion into new markets through local partnerships. The group surpassed 3,000 franchised stores globally in October 2025.

Midroc Investment Group said the partnership will combine its local market knowledge with Carrefour's retail systems, supply chain and product offering to expand modern retail access for Ethiopian consumers.

Carrefour currently operates in several African markets through franchise arrangements, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Egypt.