Kenya: Abdullswamad Urges Coast Region to Back President Ruto Re-Election in 2027

Mombasa, <em>kenya — ODM Deputy Party Leader and Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sharrif Nassir has assured residents that the Coast region remains united and focused as it consults on its political direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the Coastal Salute event in Kikambala, Kilifi County, Nassir said Coast leaders are engaging in sober and respectful consultations, guided by the interests of the people of the region.

The Mombasa Governor reaffirmed that his political stand remains within the broad-based government framework associated with the late ODM party leader Raila Odinga, noting that this is the political path Odinga left for party supporters and partners.

"Raila Odinga taught us how to live with your colleagues and form agreements; CORD, Azimio and NASA were lessons we were taught by Baba. I am asking my fellow people of the Coast here, following Baba's example: should we say 'Ruto Tosha' just as he once said 'Kibaki Tosha', or should we join those on the other side who are based on tribe? And I ask the others: give me an alternative," the Mombasa Governor.

He praised leaders for maintaining unity and maturity, singling out Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho for his role in anchoring cohesion across the Coast.

Nassir emphasized that any future political engagement must be based on ODM values, including respect for devolution, transparent governance, accountability, and listening to the voice of the people.

The Mombasa Governor concluded by saying unity remains the Coast's greatest strength, assuring residents that consultations will continue in a way that promotes stability, development, and the long-term interests of the region.