Sudan: Electronic Check Clearing System Restored to Reinstate Banking Services and Boost Financial Stability

The official spokesperson for the Sudanese Banks Union, Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Al-Houri, announced that the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) has restored the electronic check clearing system today, 7 January 2026, marking a major milestone in the reinstatement of banking services disrupted by the war. The initiative aims to strengthen financial stability and restore public confidence in the banking sector.

Al-Houri highlighted that the resumption of the clearing system represents a critical step in the recovery of Sudan's banking sector, which suffered extensive damage during the conflict. The mechanism enables banks to settle checks and financial transactions under CBOS supervision, signalling improvements in banking infrastructure and the sector's resilience. The move is expected to positively influence commercial and economic activity, reduce reliance on cash transactions, and support broader efforts to revive the national economy.

He clarified that the daily clearing limit for individual clients is set at 5,000,000 Sudanese pounds, in line with CBOS regulations. Meanwhile, the interbank transfer limit via the Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN) has been raised to 3,000,000 Sudanese pounds to encourage electronic banking and advance the government's digital transformation agenda.

Al-Houri noted that the next phase will introduce additional banking technology services through the Electronic Banking Services Company (EBS), further promoting digital banking and financial inclusion.