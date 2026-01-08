Sudan: Jabir Receives Khartoum State Reconstruction Strategy

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Chairman of the High Committee on Preparation of the Environment for the Citizens Return to Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, has received the approved medium-term (2026-2036) recovery and reconstruction strategy for Khartoum State.

Lt. Gen. Jabir stated that the plan meets strategic planning standards and called for prioritizing public transport, education, health, and seeking international environmental funding.

Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, announced that implementation will begin in 2026, with each administrative unit aligning its projects to the plan's priorities.

The strategy was developed through a participatory process involving experts and partners, as outlined by the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Strategy and Information, Dr. Issam Butran.