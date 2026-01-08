Africa: Sudan Expresses Regret Over AU Commission-UAE Joint Statement

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has expressed regret over the joint statement issued by the African Union (AU) Commission on 6 January 2026, titled "Joint Statement between the African Union Commission and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," describing it as an unobjective portrayal of Sudanese affairs that repeats a narrative equating the Government of Sudan with an armed militia designated as terrorist and condemned by the international community, including the African Union, on multiple occasions, most recently following El-Fashir massacre.

The ministry recalled that the joint statement was issued with a state that supports the rebel militia and is complicit in the killing of the Sudanese people and the violation of their sanctities. It further noted that the statement was released without any formal occasion or forum involving other African Union member states, and in partnership with a country that is not an AU member, raising serious questions about the Commission's anticipated role in resolving conflicts on the continent, in contradiction to the principle of "African solutions to African problems."

The Ministry also condemned the statement's renewed call for an unconditional humanitarian truce, despite the Government of Sudan's clearly declared position on a ceasefire, as articulated in the Sudan Peace Initiative announced by the Prime Minister on 22 December 2025 before the UN Security Council. The initiative was welcomed by the UN Secretary-General and endorsed by regional and international organizations, including the African Union itself, prompting further questions regarding the Commission's genuine stance toward the initiative.

The Government of Sudan reaffirmed its firm commitment to achieving peace in line with the aspirations and legitimate demands of the Sudanese people, and its readiness to engage with any initiative that genuinely supports this objective. It stressed, however, that any proposal that equates the government with the Al-Dagalo terrorist militia or reiterates the narratives contained in the regrettable AU Commission statement will neither be accepted by the Sudanese people nor engaged by the Government of Sudan.

