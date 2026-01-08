Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nuwara Affirms Government's Attention and Support for Higher Education Institutions

7 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nuwara Abu Mohamed Tahir, affirmed the government's support for higher education institutions, praising the significant role undertaken by Sudan Open University in providing education to broad segments of society and promoting the principle of equal opportunity.

Her Excellency, during her visit to the university, reviewed the progress of the educational process, the challenges facing e-learning, and the university's efforts to develop academic programmes and educational infrastructure to keep pace with the requirements of the current phase. This contributes to qualifying national cadres and enhancing the role of open education in expanding educational opportunities and serving the community.

For its part, the university administration expressed its appreciation for the TSC member's visit to the university, considering it moral support for its academic journey, and affirmed its commitment to developing its academic programmes and educational services.

