Sudan: Energy Minister Inspects Power Facilities, Reviews Electricity Sector Plans

Energy Minister Al-Mu'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed inspected key electricity facilities in Khartoum, accompanied by Sudan Electricity Holding Company Director-General Abdullah Ahmed Mohamed Ali and senior officials.

The tour covered the company's temporary headquarters (Al-Riyadh Distribution Office), Al-Faroug Conversion Station, and the Sudanese Hydropower Generation Company, where officials reported that work is nearing completion. The facilities supply large areas of East Khartoum, including Al-Sahafa and Khartoum 3.

The minister commended engineers and workers for maintaining lines and stations, confirmed the readiness of administrative offices, and urged intensified efforts to support Khartoum's reconstruction and restore power for returning residents.

Meanwhile, the minister chaired a meeting with electricity sector leaders, including transmission, distribution, hydropower, and thermal power directors, alongside Steering Committee member Al-Sadig Jabir. Discussions focused on boosting production, expanding hydropower and thermal generation, and accelerating maintenance and installation of new transformers. The meeting also urged citizens to use official channels for electricity connections to ensure service continuity.