Kenya: Activist Files Case Seeking to Kick Out Nca Boss Akech Over Building Collapses

Nairobi — A public interest activist has filed a petition seeking the removal of National Construction Authority (NCA) Executive Director Maurice Akech, accusing the regulator of failing to stem repeated building collapses across the country.

The petition, filed at the High Court, argues that the continued loss of lives from collapsed buildings points to systemic regulatory failures at the NCA, which is mandated to oversee compliance in the construction sector. The petitioner claims that unsafe developments have continued to rise despite existing laws and enforcement powers vested in the Authority .

According to court documents, the activist wants the court to declare that Akech is unfit to hold office and to compel the relevant appointing authorities to initiate his removal. The petition also seeks orders compelling the NCA to strengthen inspections, enforcement and public disclosure of compliance records to enhance accountability in the sector .

The case links recent building collapses, including those in Nairobi and other urban centres, to what the petitioner describes as regulatory lapses, arguing that the failures amount to a violation of the constitutional right to life and safe housing.

The court has issued initial directions on the handling of the petition as it awaits responses from the NCA and other respondents named in the case .

The NCA has previously said it works with county governments and other agencies to enforce construction standards, noting that investigations are usually conducted following incidents of structural failure.