Rwanda: Akagera Leads As Visits to National Parks Surge

Akagera was named among National Geographic's 25 must-visit destinations for 2026.

Visits to Rwanda's three national parks--Akagera, Volcanoes and Nyungwe have risen sharply over the past two decades, with Akagera emerging as the most visited park, according to the Rwanda Statistical Yearbook 2025.

Between 2005 and 2024, Akagera National Park recorded the strongest growth, with annual visits jumping from 11,239 to 67,661. Volcanoes National Park followed, with visitor numbers increasing from 10,495 to 53,197 over the same period, while Nyungwe National Park saw visits rise from 2,386 to 29,667.

The data shows steady long-term growth in park visitation, a sharp dip during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a strong rebound from 2022 onwards.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Also read: Akagera park named among world's top 25 destinations

Early growth and shifting rankings

In 2005, Rwanda's national parks recorded a combined 24,120 visits, with Akagera accounting for 47 per cent, Volcanoes 44 per cent and Nyungwe 10 per cent.

Total visits rose steadily to 30,816 in 2006 and 38,305 in 2007, largely driven by volcanoes and Akagera. By 2008, visitor numbers had climbed to 43,083, before dipping slightly to 38,450 in 2009.

Growth resumed in 2010, when total visits reached 45,307, with Volcanoes leading at 52 per cent. By 2013, however, Akagera overtook Volcanoes to become the most visited park, accounting for 48 per cent of total visits, compared with Volcanoes' 41 per cent and Nyungwe's 11 per cent.

Visitor numbers continued to rise steadily, reaching 67,871 in 2014 and 72,790 in 2015. In 2016, total visits surged to 88,184, reflecting expanded tourism offerings and improved infrastructure.

Also read: How Akagera Park's Rwf1.2bn community fund will be spent

Pre-pandemic peak and Covid-19 slump

By 2018, Rwanda's national parks recorded 98,678 visits, with Akagera firmly in the lead. The sector peaked at a pre-pandemic high of 111,136 visits in 2019.

The impact of Covid-19 was stark in 2020, when total visits fell to 36,019. A modest recovery followed in 2021, with 45,305 visits, before a strong rebound in 2022 pushed numbers back up to 107,976.

Growth continued in 2023, when visits reached 135,869, and peaked at a record 150,525 in 2024. Akagera accounted for 45 per cent of visits, Volcanoes 35 per cent and Nyungwe 20 per cent.

Also read: Eight reasons why Akagera National Park should be on your bucket list

What's driving Akagera's rise?

Jean Paul Karinganire, funding and reporting manager at Akagera National Park, said several factors had driven the park's rapid growth.

"These include national efforts to boost Rwanda's visibility, from which Akagera benefited directly. Marketing strategies and the reintroduction of lions, completing the Big Five, played a major role," he said.

Akagera is home to lions, elephants, buffalos, leopards and rhinos. Karinganire added that expanded accommodation options had also helped attract more visitors.

"The number of rooms and camps has increased, both inside and around the park. Visitors also appreciate that they can explore the park using vehicles, which makes access easier," he noted.

ALSO READ: 10 reasons why Nyungwe National Park should be your next adventure

Akagera has earned international recognition, including being named among National Geographic's 25 must-visit destinations for 2026. The park projected $4.9 million in tourism revenue in 2025, following a slight dip to $4.7 million in 2024.

Domestic tourism on the rise

While foreign visitors remain the main contributors to national park tourism, the data points to a strong rise in domestic tourism.

Since 2010, Rwandan citizens have, on average, accounted for more than 40 per cent of paying visitors to Akagera.

ALSO READ: Plan underway to boost Akagera National Park's rhino population

"A big number of visitors were Rwandans, thanks to increased mobilisation for domestic tourism," Karinganire said. "Our target is to maintain at least 65,000 visitors per year and increase overnight stays."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Visits by Rwandan residents rose from 26,567 in 2016 to 45,763 in 2024, highlighting sustained growth in local tourism.

Nyungwe's expansion plans

Nyungwe National Park is also positioning itself for further growth. The park expects to generate $3.4 million in tourism revenue following the introduction of new attractions, including a 1,900-metre zipline, a 280-metre Gisakura rope course and the Munazi eco-lodge.

These additions complement existing offerings, such as a recently opened 110-kilometre hiking trail from Nyaruguru District to the source of the River Nile in Nyamagabe District, which takes visitors seven days to complete.

"The tourism development plan is helping us a lot," said park manager Protais Niyigaba, adding that Nyungwe is targeting $5 million in annual tourism revenues by 2030. The zipline alone is projected to attract 9,000 visitors.

Meanwhile, the Rwanda Development Board has extended promotional rates for gorilla trekking permits in Volcanoes National Park until the end of 2026, a move aimed at sustaining growth in one of the country's flagship tourism products.