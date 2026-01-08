Rwanda: Drunk Driving - No Price Is Enough for an Innocent Life

opinion

Drafting tough laws is rarely popular, especially when they touch on everyday behaviour. Yet, leadership is not about appeasing sentiment in the moment but about safeguarding lives in the long run.

The road safety bill recently passed by Parliament, which among others introduces tougher penalties for offences such as drunk driving, has attracted criticism on social media, with some arguing that the measures are heavy handed.

Such reactions, while understandable, miss the bigger picture.

Road safety is not an abstract policy issue. It is about mothers, fathers, children and breadwinners whose lives are cut short or permanently altered because someone chose to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

Despite existing laws, enforcement efforts and public awareness campaigns, we continue to register tragic cases of road carnage linked to drunk driving. Each incident represents not just a statistic, but a family shattered and a future stolen. These are deaths and injuries that are entirely avoidable.

When viewed through this lens, the argument that stiffer penalties are excessive begins to ring hollow. The real excess is the continued loss of human life on our roads due to reckless choices.

If lighter punishments were enough to deter dangerous behaviour, we would not still be mourning victims of drunk driving. The reality is that some behaviours require firm deterrence, not gentle reminders. Strong laws send a clear and unambiguous message that endangering lives will not be tolerated.

Critics often frame tougher penalties as punitive, yet their primary purpose is preventive. The aim is not to fill prisons or collect fines, but to stop people from making fatal decisions in the first place.

Knowing that the consequences are severe can be the difference between someone calling a taxi and someone turning the ignition key after a few drinks. In that sense, strict enforcement is an act of protection for both potential victims and would be offenders themselves.

What is needed now is a shift in mindset. Instead of focusing energy on decrying penalties, society should concentrate on eliminating drunk driving altogether.

Responsible behaviour, peer accountability and a culture that firmly discourages mixing alcohol and driving are just as important as legislation. Enforcement agencies, too, must apply the law consistently and fairly, reinforcing public trust that the objective is safety, not punishment for its own sake.

Road safety is a shared responsibility, but government has a duty to set firm boundaries when lives are at stake. The new measures should therefore be seen not as an overreach, but as a necessary response to a persistent and deadly problem.

If tougher laws save even one life, then they are not heavy-handed at all. They are a sober reminder that no convenience or momentary pleasure is worth the cost of a human life.