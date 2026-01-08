Rwanda: Behind the Scenes - How Are Teams Prepared for 2026 Basketball Season?

The 2026 Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) season is fast approaching and clubs are already waiting for the January 24 tip-off on their wings.

Major signings were made in an offseason transfer window marked by surprise moves that have left basketball fans anticipating an interesting season. Probably, it's not going to be a traditional two or three-horse race.

While objectives may differ from club to club, teams have invested heavily in strengthening their ranks across all technical departments.

Times Sport takes a closer look at how the top clubs have prepared for the upcoming RBL campaign.

APR

APR began their offseason training in early December last year. The team will be setting its eyes on defending the championship they won in July after seeing off Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 4-1 in the finals series.

APR already made some key transfer business, recruiting Dieudonné Ndizeye, in addition to American forward Carlton Edward Bragg Jr from Saudi Basketball League (SBL) side Al Nassr Riyadh and point guard Prince Twa from the United States.

The return of star center Osborn Shema to the roster also feels like a major addition in itself.

Shema had stayed on the sidelines since April 2025 when he picked up an injury during APR's 94-92 win over United Generation Basketball (UGB) in the 2025 GMT final. He resumed training in November.

REG

REG return for the new season looking re-energised after their recruitment department pulled off major business, signing Frank Kamndoh, Cole Elliot and forward Cadeau de Dieu Furaha from rivals Patriots.

The trio's arrival represents a significant boost for the 2025 finalists, who will be aiming to push for the championship once again.

Beyond the new additions, REG also benefit from a core group that has played together for an extended period, giving the squad strong chemistry and continuity as they head into the new campaign.

UGB

United Generation Basketball (UGB) have emerged as arguably the most ambitious basketball project in Rwanda, and the club appears determined to underline that ambition once again, with 2026 shaping up to be a defining year.

During the current transfer window, UGB have already made a strong statement of intent, beginning with the contract extension of their star center Mohamed Doumbya, who has committed to the club for an additional year until the end of 2026.

In addition, the club signed South African power forward Sandile Sibonyine and Ghanaian James Amotoe from Made by Basketball (MBB) and Spintex Knights respectively.

With the transfers made, UGB looks set to challenge for the championship in the comping season.

Patriots

The Patriots have always been up there every season. But, their ambitions for the 2026 season remain unclear after losing a number of their top players to rival clubs.

Kamndoh, Furaha and Elliott all moved to REG, while Steven Hagumitwari joined Tigers in a major offseason exodus that has left supporters and basketball enthusiasts uncertain about the team's prospects.

So far, the Patriots' only notable signing has been Bruno Shema, who crossed over from Tigers The only

As things stand, the situation does not favour the former champions, though they still have a few days remaining in the transfer window to reshape their roster if they are to mount a serious title challenge in 2026.

With the market still open, the Patriots will take some comfort in their strong track record in recruitment, as the club barely gets wrong on singings.

Tigers

Tigers have made strategic moves in the offseason to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

The club successfully extended the contracts of four senior players, including star center Pitchou Manga, point guard Lars Ishimwe, shooting guard Herve Ikishatse, and small forward Fiston Irutingabo.

The addition of forward Steven Hagumintwari, American-point guard Antino Jackson and Kenyan-American guard Albert Odero to the roster also showed that Tigers mean business.

The club also hired Kenny Gasana to join Coach Henry Mwinuka technical staff as assistant coach.

With all the business done in the offseason, Mwinuka's got a big task to deliver a better outcome than the fifth place finish and Rwanda Cup trophy achieved last season.