Rwanda: Rutanga Retires From Professional Football At 34

Rutanga played for many major clubs in Rwanda including APR FC, Rayon Sports, Police FC and Gorilla FC.

Left back Eric Rutanga has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34.

The Rwanda international announced his decision to hang up his boots on Wednesday, January 7.

"Football gave me purpose, discipline, lessons, and unforgettable moments. You guided me, taught me to fight, believe, and grow in life," he said in an Instagram post.

"I would like to thank all the teams, coaches, players I played with, managers and fans who have trusted and cared for me throughout my journey. The love and support you have given me will always be in my heart."

"Football was not just a game, it was my family and my life. Every practice, every game and all the sacrifices made me who I am today."

"As I take another step, I do so with gratitude and respect for this journey. It is not a farewell; it is a thank you for what football has given me and all the people who have made it what it is for me."

Rutanga is one of the best players at his position that Rwanda has produced. He was known for scoring goals, despite being on defensive duty.

During his 15 years of his senior career, he won five league titles and three Peace Cup trophies including one with Police FC in 2024. He played for many major clubs in Rwanda including APR FC, Rayon Sports, Police FC and Gorilla FC. He was also selected to the national team 'Amavubi.'

He was part of the historic Rayon Sports team that reached the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2018.

About Rutanga

Born to Ignace Kabengera and Anatalia Mukanyarwaya on November 3, 1993, in Gasabo District, City of Kigali, Rutanga is the fourth-born from a family of six, five boys and one girl.

He is married to Shemsa Umunyana, with whom they have one daughter - Taaliah Isimbi.

He attended Remera Protestant Primary School and went to Kanombe-based EFOTEC for Senior One before switching to La Colombiere for the remainder of his O'level studies. He completed his secondary school studies from APE Rugunga in 2012, where he majored in the History-Economics-Geography (HEG) combination.

Rutanga started believing he can make it to the top of local football in 2008 when he joined Kimisagara-based Esperance academy, but until then, football to him was just for leisure.

After almost one year at Esperance, the then 15-year-old Rutanga was quickly spotted by APR Academy - which he joined the following year.

Two years later, he was selected among the inaugural 25-youngster class that started with Isonga FC in 2011 after the FIFA U17 World Cup.