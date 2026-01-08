Uganda: Museveni Urges Luweero to Embrace Agro-Processing, Pledges Minimum Wage Review

President Museveni has urged the people of Luweero to prioritise agriculture, with a strong focus on agro-processing, as a driver of employment, wealth creation and industrial growth.

The message was delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo while opening a two-day agricultural expo in Luweero District organised by the Greater Luweero Investment Forum.

The expo has attracted more than 500 industries from Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts.

In his message, President Museveni emphasised that agriculture-linked industries are critical to creating jobs, especially for the youth, and accelerating economic growth.

He noted that government continues to invest in infrastructure to support industrial development, including roads and utilities.

"This achievement of having all these industries here shows wealth creation and jobs, especially for the youth. Government is doing everything possible to smooth the operations of industries through infrastructure development," Alupo said.

Museveni also pledged to improve railway, water and air transport systems to ease the movement of agricultural products to markets and reduce production and logistics costs for farmers and processors.

He further encouraged parents to support Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) as a way of building the human resource base required by the expanding industrial sector.

On labour welfare, the President committed to engaging stakeholders to review the minimum wage policy to ensure young people working in factories are fairly compensated.

"At an appropriate time, together with all stakeholders, government will work on policies and laws governing the minimum wage to ensure youths in factories are fairly paid," he stated.

Presidential Advisor Al Hajji Abdul Nadduli urged government to encourage industries to open up share ownership to people of Greater Luweero, arguing that local participation would deepen public appreciation of development initiatives.

NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja, one of the expo organisers, described the exhibition as an eye-opener, saying Luweero has developed more than many residents realise.

"All these factories are due to stability, and it emphasises that Luweero is the Mecca. Where people used to come and view skulls, they are now seeing progress and products manufactured by Ugandans," Namayanja said.

She added that the expo will be held annually to enable residents access goods at factory prices and better appreciate government development efforts in the region.