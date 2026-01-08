Uganda: Mugabe Pledges Improved Service Delivery, Anti-Corruption Drive in Kitagwenda MP Bid

The Kitagwenda County National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary flag bearer, Robert Mugabe, has pledged to improve service delivery in the district if elected Member of Parliament, citing gaps in infrastructure, governance and access to essential services.

Mugabe made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing voters during his campaign trail in the district, where he criticised the current leadership for what he described as poor performance in key service sectors.

He said residents of Kitagwenda continue to face challenges in accessing electricity, healthcare, clean water and quality school infrastructure, despite the district's growing population and development needs.

"The people of Kitagwenda deserve better services. Electricity coverage remains low, health facilities are under-equipped, water extension is inadequate, and many schools lack proper infrastructure," Mugabe said.

"If entrusted with leadership, I will work closely with government agencies to ensure these services are improved."

Mugabe also pledged to prioritise road infrastructure, singling out the Ibanda-Kabujogera-Rwenjaza-Rubirisi road, which has remained untarmacked for years, as a critical development bottleneck.

"This road is very important for trade, transport, and development, yet it has been neglected for a long time," he said. "As your Member of Parliament, I will consistently follow it up to ensure it is upgraded."

On governance, Mugabe raised concerns over corruption in the district, which he said has undermined service delivery and stalled development projects.

"Corruption has greatly hindered progress in our district," he said. "When I become Member of Parliament, I will ensure strict oversight so that public funds are properly utilised for the benefit of the people."

He called on voters to support his candidature, saying his leadership would focus on accountability, improved livelihoods and sustained development across Kitagwenda.