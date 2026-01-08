Uganda: NUP Condemns Campaign Poster Vandalism in Masaka, Accuses Security of Inaction

Tension is rising in Masaka District after supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) accused their political rivals of orchestrating the systematic destruction of campaign materials, a development that has alarmed residents as the election season intensifies.

NUP leaders and supporters on Monday condemned what they described as persistent vandalism of their campaign posters, allegedly carried out by supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

They further faulted the Electoral Commission and security agencies for what they termed silence and inaction despite repeated complaints.

The latest incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of the morning in Nakiyaga Village, Buwunga Sub-county, where a group of youths said to be affiliated with the NRM allegedly descended on the area armed with pangas and destroyed posters belonging to NUP candidates.

Among the damaged materials were posters of Bukoto East Member of Parliament Ronald Evans Kanyike, Masaka District Woman MP Joan Namutaawe and NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

According to residents led by the village Defence Secretary, Hassan Mayanja, the youths moved through the village at around 2am, cutting down and slashing campaign posters mounted along roadsides and trading centres.

Residents managed to arrest one suspect, who was later handed over to police for further action.

Despite the incident, residents said the acts of vandalism would not influence their voting choices, insisting that the destruction of posters had instead strengthened their determination to support their preferred candidates.

Raphael Ssekyanzi, an aide to Bukoto East MP Ronald Evans Kanyike, said the continued incidents have created fear among NUP supporters and called on security agencies to deploy adequately and protect political actors and their supporters.

Masaka District Woman MP Joan Namutaawe expressed frustration, saying candidates invest heavily in campaign materials only for them to be destroyed without apparent consequences for perpetrators.

"We have repeatedly raised these concerns, but the Electoral Commission and security agencies have remained silent," Namutaawe said.

However, the accusations were dismissed by John Baptist Ssemakula, the campaign coordinator for NRM candidate Joanita Nalule, who denied any involvement and described the claims as politically motivated.

"We have no knowledge of such acts and the group of people they are accusing. NUP supporters are simply panicking and attempting to tarnish the name of our candidate," Ssemakula said.

Supporters of Joanita Nalule have instead accused NUP supporters of disguising themselves in NRM attire to destroy NRM posters, claiming that NUP fears the growing popularity of NRM candidates in the area.

Addressing the matter, Masaka Regional Police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye condemned the destruction of campaign materials and confirmed the arrest of a suspect identified as Jonathan Kasoma.

Kasirye said the suspect was charged accordingly but had also been beaten by residents, prompting police to consider additional charges.

He added that both NRM and NUP supporters have been trading accusations over poster vandalism and revealed that police had recently arrested and charged another suspect in a similar incident.

He urged all political actors to refrain from violence and destruction of property as campaigns continue.

As Uganda moves closer to the general elections, such incidents have intensified calls for stricter enforcement of campaign guidelines to ensure a peaceful and fair electoral process.