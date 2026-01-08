Uganda: Ibanda RDC Warns Politicians Against Abusive Language As Campaigns Intensify

The Ibanda District Resident Commissioner (RDC), Godfrey Mbetegyerize, has issued a stern warning to politicians engaging in abusive and insulting language during the ongoing campaign period, cautioning that offenders will face the full force of the law.

Mbetegyerize said security authorities have observed with concern that some party flag bearers and independent candidates in Ibanda District are turning political campaigns into what he described as a "battlefield" instead of platforms for issue-based engagement.

"Campaigns are not meant to be a battlefield where candidates attack and abuse one another," Mbetegyerize said.

"Those who continue to engage in abusive politics should know that the law will take its course."

He emphasised that mature and responsible politics should be anchored on ideas, policies and development agendas that allow voters to make informed choices.

"In smart politics, candidates should clearly present their manifestos and allow the people to choose freely," he said. "Abuse does not add value to leadership or democracy."

The RDC further warned that security agencies will take decisive action against any candidate found using hate speech or engaging in abusive conduct during campaigns.

"As security, we will not keep deaf ears to complaints about candidates who are abusing others," Mbetegyerize noted. "We are closely monitoring the campaigns, and anyone who violates the law will be dealt with accordingly."

He called on all political actors in Ibanda District to conduct peaceful, respectful and issue-based campaigns to ensure a calm and orderly electoral process.

Under the Electoral Commission (EC) guidelines, the use of abusive, defamatory or sectarian language during campaigns is a punishable offence.

The Parliamentary Elections Act and the Presidential Elections Act provide penalties of fines of up to Shs2.4 million, imprisonment of up to one year, or both, particularly for acts that incite hatred, disorder or violence.

The Penal Code Act also provides broader sanctions for incitement to other offences, with penalties varying depending on the severity of the offence and enforced through courts of law.