Uganda: Kateregga Seeks EC, Security Intervention Over Electoral Violence in Bukomansimbi North

The former chairperson of Bukomansimbi District and current parliamentary aspirant for Bukomansimbi North, JEEMA's Hajji Muhammad Kateregga, has petitioned the Electoral Commission and local security agencies, accusing a rival candidate of orchestrating violent attacks against him and his campaign team.

Kateregga alleges that supporters of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, Salim Kiseka, attacked him while he was returning from campaign activities, assaulting members of his entourage and vandalising his vehicle, including smashing its windscreens.

Speaking to journalists, Kateregga said the alleged attack is part of a pattern of intimidation aimed at disrupting his campaign and instilling fear among his supporters as the election period intensifies.

"I have repeatedly reported these incidents to the relevant authorities, but no action has been taken. My life and that of my supporters is at risk if this violence continues unchecked," Kateregga said.

The former district chairperson further claimed that he has on several occasions reported Kiseka to police over alleged acts of violence and harassment, but expressed frustration that his complaints have not resulted in arrests or disciplinary action.

Kateregga has now appealed to the Electoral Commission, police and other security organs in Bukomansimbi to intervene urgently and ensure that all candidates are allowed to campaign freely and safely, in accordance with electoral laws.

However, the accused NRM candidate, Salim Kiseka, has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

"I have never attacked Kateregga or instructed my supporters to do so because yesterday I went to campaign and after that I went back home. When did I attack Kateregga? I have just heard about this from you. These accusations are false and intended to tarnish my name ahead of the elections," Kiseka said.

Kiseka added that he is conducting his campaign peacefully and urged his opponent to seek political support through issue-based campaigning rather than spreading what he termed propaganda.

The alleged incident adds to growing concerns over election-related violence in Bukomansimbi District, where several candidates across different constituencies have recently raised alarm over rising tensions, intimidation and clashes between rival camps.

As Uganda moves closer to the general elections, civil society organisations and political leaders have continued to call on security agencies and the Electoral Commission to enforce campaign guidelines, hold perpetrators accountable and guarantee a level playing field for all contenders.

By press time, police had not issued an official statement regarding the allegations.