Uganda: Govt Distributes 8,000 Coffee Seedlings to Boost Farmer Incomes in Masaka

7 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

The government has distributed 8,000 modern coffee seedlings to farmers in Masaka District in a move aimed at boosting coffee production, improving household incomes and supporting the national poverty eradication agenda.

The seedlings were distributed through the office of former vice president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, with beneficiaries drawn mainly from Kyannamukaaka and Kyesiiga sub-counties.

The initiative is part of government efforts to promote coffee as a reliable cash crop, in line with the Buganda Kingdom campaign "Emwanyi Terimba," which encourages residents to embrace coffee farming as a sustainable route out of poverty.

Masaka District remains one of the key coffee-producing areas in the greater Masaka sub-region, with thousands of households depending on the crop to meet income, education and basic household needs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking during the handover of the seedlings at Bulegeya Village in Kyannamukaaka Sub-county, Oscar Mutebi, an aide to Mr Ssekandi, said President Museveni has prioritised youth participation in agriculture, particularly coffee growing, as a long-term strategy to address unemployment and poverty.

"Government wants young people to take coffee seriously so that they can secure their future and move away from poverty," Mutebi said.

Mutebi also called for increased government support to farmers through the provision of fertilisers to improve yields and quality.

He further appealed for assistance to landless farmers through livestock programmes, saying this would enable more residents to benefit from government interventions.

Joseph Kizito Kawonawo, who coordinates special duties in Ssekandi's office, cautioned farmers against selling the seedlings, urging them to plant and properly manage them for long-term economic gain.

"Government has opened pathways for people to improve their livelihoods. These seedlings should be used for development, not quick money," Kawonawo said.

Agricultural extension worker John Baptist Matovu advised farmers to work closely with trained agricultural officers to ensure proper planting and management, warning that poor farming practices could result in losses.

Farmers who received the seedlings welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely and potentially transformative.

Several said the support would help them increase production, raise incomes and improve living standards within their communities.

However, farmers also raised concerns over persistent challenges affecting the coffee sector, including coffee wilt disease, high fertiliser prices and the prevalence of counterfeit agro-inputs, which they said continue to undermine productivity.

As government continues to promote coffee as a pillar of Uganda's economy, farmers in Masaka have appealed for sustained technical support and stricter regulation of agricultural inputs to ensure the sector remains profitable and resilient.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.