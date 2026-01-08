Uganda: Fewer Road Crashes Registered During 2025 Festive Season, Police Say

The Uganda Police Force has reported a reduction in road crashes during the 2025 festive season compared to the same period last year, citing improved compliance and coordinated road safety interventions.

According to the police spokesperson, Michael Kananura, the improvement was largely the result of collaborative efforts involving security agencies, road safety stakeholders and individual road users who exercised greater caution.

"We thank all our stakeholders who partnered with us to ensure safer roads during the season, as well as every individual road user who practiced safe habits to promote road safety," Kananura said.

He said Traffic Police initiatives, including the #ArriveAlive operations and sustained road safety sensitisation campaigns, played a key role in reducing crashes during the high-risk holiday period.

Despite the positive trend, Kananura cautioned road users against complacency, noting that several activities remain ongoing, including political campaigns, which often increase traffic congestion and risky behaviour on the roads.

"As the year begins, we remind the public that some activities are still ongoing, including political campaigns, during which some people may not be cautious about road safety," he said.

"We therefore urge every road user to remain vigilant while using the roads to avoid crashes that could result in loss of life or injuries."

Kananura added that police have intensified enforcement operations countrywide, focusing on checking drivers' licences, vehicle roadworthiness and compliance with traffic regulations, as part of broader efforts to sustain road safety gains beyond the festive season.