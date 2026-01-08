Uganda: Mabirizi Takes Campaign to Mityana in Grassroots Mobilisation Push

Presidential candidate and Conservative Party flag bearer Elton Joseph Mabirizi is expected to visit Mityana District today as part of his nationwide mobilisation tour aimed at consolidating grassroots support ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Mabirizi, who has positioned himself as a reform-minded candidate campaigning on accountability and economic transformation, is scheduled to traverse all four constituencies that make up Mityana District.

His visit is expected to attract local leaders, youth groups and community organisations interested in engaging alternative voices in the presidential race.

According to his campaign team, the visit forms part of a broader strategy to directly engage citizens on community challenges, governance concerns and policy proposals.

"Mityana is an important district for us. We are coming to listen, engage, and present our plans for a more transparent and people-centred government," a member of Mabirizi's advance team said.

Local political observers say Mabirizi's tour could inject fresh momentum into Mityana's political landscape, which has remained highly competitive in recent election cycles.

During the visit, Mabirizi is expected to campaign across Mityana Municipality, Busujju County, Mityana South and Mityana North, engaging supporters and holding community meetings across the district.