Uganda: Bukomansimbi Campaigns Marred By Violence As Candidates Petition Police

Tension continues to rise in Bukomansimbi District as parliamentary campaigns become increasingly characterised by violence, with candidates accusing one another of orchestrating attacks against rival supporters.

Parliamentary aspirants Geoffrey Kayemba Ssolo of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Bashir Ssemakkula of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) have formally petitioned Masaka Regional Police Headquarters, seeking urgent intervention against independent candidate Hassan Mukiibi Sserunjoji.

The two accuse Sserunjoji of repeatedly harassing and intimidating their supporters.

The petition follows violent clashes that reportedly erupted overnight in Budda Village, Kibinge Sub-county, where Sserunjoji was holding a campaign meeting.

Preliminary accounts indicate that chaos broke out after a youth identified as Muliika allegedly stormed the venue armed with a machete, triggering panic and fighting among rival camps.

As a result of the violence, two residents, Yiga Jamiru, 60, and his 23-year-old son, Swaib Lukabyo, sustained serious injuries and were rushed for medical treatment.

The pair accuse supporters of Sserunjoji of attacking them without provocation, claims that have since been disputed.

"I was beaten together with my son for no reason. I was at the shop buying something when I saw a drone car coming near where I was. Strong men came out of it and started beating me," Jamiru said.

His son, Swaib Lukabyo, said he was targeted because of his family's political affiliation.

"I was beaten because my father supports Kayemba Ssolo. They said, 'Isn't this Senior's son?' Someone replied yes, and that is when they started beating me," he said.

The two said they had previously reported similar incidents at Bukomansimbi Police Station without receiving assistance, prompting them to seek redress from the regional police offices in Masaka City.

Journalists who followed up on the Budda incident later visited the home of the alleged assailant, Muliika.

His elder brother, Deusi Muyomba, confirmed that Muliika was involved in the attack and acknowledged his history of violent behaviour, although police had not by press time confirmed whether the suspect had been arrested.

Responding to the accusations, Hassan Mukiibi Sserunjoji dismissed claims of intimidation, insisting that it was his rivals who orchestrated the violence in an attempt to discredit his campaign.

"They attacked my supporters and are now trying to damage my reputation. Their move is to make sure that at least one supporter gets injured at my campaigns. That one, Muliika, came with a machete to kill people," Sserunjoji said, calling on police to carry out thorough and impartial investigations.

"Let police take the machete and investigate to see whether there are no Muliika's fingerprints. So I want Kayemba to look for votes and leave me alone," he added.

As Uganda moves closer to the general elections, political actors in Bukomansimbi have warned that continued violence could suppress voter turnout and undermine democratic processes.

Candidates have jointly urged the Electoral Commission and security agencies to act swiftly to restore calm and ensure a free and fair electoral environment.