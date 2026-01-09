Morocco Tourism Hits Record 19.8m Visitors in 2025

Morocco recorded a record 19.8 million tourist arrivals in 2025, generating revenues of more than $13 billion, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Visitor numbers rose 14% from 2024, while tourism receipts reached 124 billion dirhams, up 19% year on year. Both figures marked all-time highs, the ministry said.

Authorities credited the performance to a tourism strategy covering 2023-2026, focused on expanding air connectivity, diversifying tourism products, and improving service quality. Stronger flight links have supported demand across leisure, culture, and events.

Morocco is hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, which officials said has added momentum to arrivals. The sector remains a key growth driver, contributing 7.3% to gross domestic product.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The government has set a target of 26 million tourists by 2030, building on gains in connectivity and destination mix.

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

Tourism has become a pillar of Morocco's growth strategy as the country leverages air links, culture, and large events to boost demand. Expanded routes and higher capacity have reduced travel friction, while new offerings have broadened appeal beyond traditional markets. The revenue growth outpaced arrivals, signaling higher spending per visitor and improved yield. This supports jobs, foreign exchange earnings, and investment across hospitality, transport, and services. Looking ahead, sustaining momentum will depend on continued airline partnerships, infrastructure upgrades, and service standards as volumes rise. With a clear target for 2030, Morocco is positioning tourism as a stable source of growth amid global uncertainty, while using events and culture to differentiate its destination offer.