Cairo / Addis Ababa / El Fashaga / Port Sudan — Maj Gen. Kamal Ismail, head of the Sudanese Alliance Party, told Radio Dabanga yesterday that the Cessation of War Charter (Cairo Charter), signed in Egypt's capital of Cairo by 45 political parties, trade unions, and national figures, is a national initiative aimed at ending the conflict, not "forming a new political bloc."

The Cairo Charter was jointly drafted by the signatories and has the backing of Sudan's former Prime Minister and leader of Sumoud (meaning resilience in Arabic), Abdalla Hamdok.

Ismail said the organisers are in contact with non-signatory forces, including Ali El Rih El Sanhouri of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, Abdelwahid Nur of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW), and leaders of the Sudanese Communist Party, to build broader support.

He said Egypt fully supports the initiative, hosting the signing ceremony in Cairo and planning a follow-up event once additional parties join the charter to bolster efforts to end the crisis.

'Sudan criticises AU-UAE statement'

Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned a joint statement made by the African Union (AU) Commission and the UAE on Tuesday, calling for a humanitarian truce and ceasefire, issued by AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan. The ministry said the statement wrongly equated the Sudanese government with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The ministry also said the joint statement ignored the widely criticised "peace initiative" announced by the de facto Port Sudan government on December 22, 2025, which AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed support for on December 30, 2025.

The ministry said the joint AU-UAE statement, issued with a state accused of supporting the RSF and not a member of the African Union, was highly problematic, and reaffirmed that any initiative equating the government with armed groups would be rejected by Sudan and its people.

UAE and Ethiopia

UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan visited Addis Ababa on Tuesday, for talks with Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos, as well as a delegation of AU leaders.

The three parties agreed on an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and an inclusive transition leading to a civilian-led government.

They condemned attacks on civilians and stressed that the primary responsibility for ending the war lies with the warring parties.

US-Saudi talks

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos described talks with senior Saudi officials, including Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, as "fruitful" and focused on achieving a humanitarian ceasefire, while Egyptian and Emirati foreign ministers also held consultations on Sudan, highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation.

Media expert and political scientist Dr El Nour told Radio Dabanga in an interview yesterday, that Sudan's strategic location and vast resources, including water, petroleum, uranium, gold, gum arabic, fertile land, and Red Sea access, make it a focus for regional and international actors.

He highlighted Israel's interests in the Red Sea and Bab el Mandab, as well as the conflict's humanitarian and migration consequences across the Horn of Africa, the Arab world, Europe, and the US.

El Nour said Sudan requires strong diplomacy, military preparedness, and media engagement to protect its borders and resources. He noted the UAE and other regional powers have invested heavily in the Horn of Africa and are pursuing their interests in Sudan. He expressed hope that ongoing regional and international efforts will end the war.

'Quartet and global peace efforts'

The Quartet, comprising the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, alongside talks in Jeddah and Geneva, continues to push for ceasefire agreements.

El Nour stressed that fertile border areas, such as the Sudan-Ethiopia border area of El Fashaga in El Gedaref, attract regional competition, reinforcing the need for Sudan to defend its borders and secure resources.

'Sovereignty Council engages with US and Saudi leaders'

Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan thanked US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support during a meeting in Port Sudan yesterday, with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji.

The meeting reviewed the Saudi-US peace initiative, broader regional developments, and preparations for the Saudi-Sudanese Strategic Coordination Council.