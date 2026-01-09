Rwanda: Al Merrikh, Police FC Share Spoils As Al Hilal Down Etincelles

Police FC were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Al Merrikh side in a tense Rwanda Premier League encounter played on Thursday at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

The league leaders made a dream start when striker Alijah Ani struck after just two minutes to give Police FC a 1-0 lead at the break.

Al Merrikh responded strongly after halftime and were rewarded in the 53rd minute when Chisala Obino unleashed a powerful strike past goalkeeper Onesime Rukundo to restore parity.

The draw keeps Police FC top of the table with 33 points, while Al Merrikh remain third on 29 points, level with APR FC.

Earlier at the same venue, Al Hilal secured a 2-0 victory over Etincelles to climb to fourth place with 26 points. Kindness Cole opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Emmanuel Flomo sealed the win in the 68th minute.

Flomo now leads the league's scoring charts with nine goals.

Rwanda Premier League action continues on Friday as AS Muhanga host Gicumbi FC at Muhanga Stadium, while AS Kigali face Rutsiro FC at Kigali Pelé Stadium.