Africa's Biggest Volleyball Events to Watch in 2026

As African volleyball enters a new chapter from February through the end of 2026, the continent is gearing up for a packed calendar of major competitions--highlighted by Kigali's historic hosting of the 47th Africa Men's Volleyball Club Championship.

Weekend Sport brings you a comprehensive roundup of the key volleyball events to watch across Africa in 2026.

CAVB Zone V Club Championship (February 8-16)

Kenya will host both the men's and women's editions of the 2026 CAVB Zone V Club Championship after edging out Ethiopia and Uganda in the bidding process.

The nine-day tournament will bring together the top four clubs from each of the 12 federations under Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone V, drawing elite teams from across East Africa.

Zone V--the largest continental zone--comprises Burundi, Eritrea, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Somalia and Egypt.

The Nairobi event will be the fourth edition of the championship, following previous tournaments hosted in Kigali (2019 and 2023) and Kampala (2025). Rwanda's APR Volleyball Club enter the competition as defending champions in both the men's and women's categories.

Africa Men's Volleyball Club Championship (April 20 - May 3)

Kigali will make history by hosting the 47th Africa Men's Volleyball Club Championship from April 20 to May 3--the first time Rwanda stages Africa's premier club volleyball competition.

The championship has traditionally been dominated by North African clubs, with only 11 editions previously held in Sub-Saharan Africa. The last such host was Niger in 2007, when MC Alger claimed the title. Notably, no Sub-Saharan African club has ever won the competition across its 46 editions.

The most recent tournament, staged in Libya, featured 24 teams and ended with hosts Asswehly SC lifting their maiden continental crown after edging ES Tunis in a dramatic five-set final.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly remain the most successful club in the tournament's history with a record 16 titles.

The Kigali edition will also serve as a qualification pathway for the 2025 FIVB Men's Club World Championship, with Rwanda expected to field up to four candidate teams.

According to CAVB, the 2026 Women's Africa Volleyball Club Championship will take place in April and conclude by May 3, although the host nation is yet to be confirmed. Zamalek SC are the defending champions, while Al Ahly lead the women's honours list with 10 titles.

CAVB Beach Volleyball U19 Nations Championship (May 16 - June 30)

Africa's emerging beach volleyball talents will take centre stage at the CAVB Beach Volleyball U19 Nations Championship.

The competition is open to players born on or after January 1, 2008 and will be conducted under CAVB regulations. Host nations and exact dates within the May-June window are yet to be announced.

U18 African Nations Volleyball Championships (July - August)

The Under-18 African Nations Volleyball Championships will return between July and August, showcasing the continent's brightest young indoor volleyball prospects.

At the 2024 edition, Tunisia claimed their ninth boys' title after edging Egypt 3-2 in a thrilling final. Tunisia also triumphed in the girls' competition, securing their third continental crown against the same opponents.

CAVB is yet to confirm dates and host countries for the 2026 boys' and girls' championships.

Senior African Volleyball Nations Championships 2026

The men's Senior African Volleyball Nations Championship will be staged in the Democratic Republic of Congo from September 10 to 15.

The tournament will serve as a qualification route for both the 2027 FIVB World Championship and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The last edition, hosted by Egypt in 2023, saw the hosts defeat Algeria 3-1 in the final. Tunisia remain the most successful nation with 11 titles, followed by Egypt with nine.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Women's African Nations Volleyball Championship is scheduled for August 21 to September 6. Kenya are the defending champions and remain the most successful nation in the competition's history with 10 titles. The host country is yet to be announced.