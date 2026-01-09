Kenya: Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series Returns to Nandi County With Cultural and Athletic Showcase

Nairobi — The Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series will return to Nandi County next week, headlined by the Taptengelei Cultural Festival and the fifth edition of the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run.

The three-day event, which marks the opening leg of the 2026 series, will take place from January 15 to 18 and is expected to attract thousands of athletes, adventure enthusiasts and cultural tourism lovers.

Announcing the event, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei said the series offers a unique platform to showcase Kenya's diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage while positioning the country as a leading destination for adventure tourism and mountain running.

"This is an important event for us as it gives us an opportunity to showcase the beauty of Kenya, interact directly with local communities and highlight what they have to offer," Chepkemei said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series, which was launched in January last year in the same region, has since traversed several parts of the country, including the Western region (Magharibi Trails), the Aberdares and Mount Kenya.

Chepkemei noted that Kenya's scenic landscapes and adventure experiences continue to create tourism opportunities at the grassroots level, with homestays expanding and local food vendors benefiting directly from the influx of visitors.

Activities will kick off on January 15 with mountain trail experiences featuring bicycles and off-road vehicles, allowing participants to explore the rugged Tinderet terrain, tea plantations, valleys and farmlands across Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties.

On January 16, the Taptengelei Cultural Festival will take centre stage, offering an immersive experience of authentic Kalenjin culture. The festival will feature traditional foods such as mursik, indigenous vegetables and millet, alongside demonstrations of traditional farming methods, cultural regalia, music and indigenous education systems.

The event will climax on January 17 with the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run, which serves as Kenya's national championship for mountain running.

Tinderet Member of Parliament and event patron Julius Melly said the competition is expected to attract more than 3,000 runners and over 10,000 spectators.

"This event is not only a celebration of Kenya's rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes, but also an opportunity to empower communities through sports and tourism," Melly said, adding that it would stimulate economic growth and showcase the unique beauty of the Rift Valley.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Barngetuny Mountain Run has gained international recognition as a selection event for Kenya's team to the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships. Last year's winners represented the country at the championships in Canfranc-Pirineos, Spain, where Kenya placed eighth overall among 72 participating nations and emerged as Africa's top-performing team with more than 20 medals.

Melly said the event promotes athletics alongside education, health and environmental conservation, noting that sports tourism plays a significant role in job creation, particularly within the hospitality and TVET sectors.

The Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series is organised in collaboration with Athletics Kenya and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) as part of KTB's broader strategy to integrate adventure tourism, cultural heritage and sustainability under the Magical Kenya Adventure Brand.

Through the initiative, Kenya aims to attract more than 200,000 adventure travellers over the next five years.