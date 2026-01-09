Kenya: Shooter Priscilla Targets La 2028 Medal After Receiving Second Olympic Solidarity Scholarship

Kenyan air rifle shooter Priscilla Mburu has expressed gratitude and renewed determination after being named one of the beneficiaries of the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship, a programme aimed at supporting elite athletes on their journey to the Olympic Games.

Mburu, who is receiving the scholarship for the second time, described the award as a vote of confidence in her potential and a chance to complete unfinished business after challenges disrupted her preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic cycle.

"I am honoured to be awarded this scholarship for the second time. The first one was meant to prepare me for Paris, but there were a few challenges along the way. Being given another opportunity means that the federation and stakeholders believe in my ability and trust me to take shooting to the next level," Mburu said.

The Olympic Solidarity Scholarship, supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and administered locally through the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK), provides athletes with structured support including training, coaching, competition exposure and athlete welfare as they prepare for the Games.

Mburu is among the select eight Kenyan athletes awarded the scholarship, alongside promising talents such as tennis player Angella Okutoyi, fencer Alexandra Ndolo, swimmers Haniel and Sara Mose among others, underlining the growing confidence in Kenya's prospects beyond its traditional strongholds.

The shooter was keen to acknowledge the institutions that have stood by her, singling out the Kenya Sports Shooting Federation, NOCK and the IOC for their continued support.

"I am really grateful to the National Olympic Committee and the IOC, and I thank my federation as well. This support motivates me to work harder, not just for myself, but for the sport of shooting in Kenya," she said.

Looking ahead, Mburu set herself an ambitious target, not just to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, but to stand on the podium.

"I promise not only to qualify for LA 2028, but also to fight for a medal there," she stated confidently.

Her bold ambition reflects the broader vision of the Olympic Solidarity programme, to empower athletes from developing sporting nations to compete and succeed on the world's biggest stage.

As preparations for the LA 2028 cycle begin to take shape, Mburu's renewed focus and backing place her among Kenya's athletes to watch, as she seeks to elevate shooting locally while flying the national flag on the global stage.