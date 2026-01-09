Uganda: Lira - Museveni Emphasises Peace, Wealth Creation

President Museveni has held his second campaign rally of the day in Lira City, where he emphasised that peace--the first major contribution of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government--is the foundation of Uganda's development and warned against any attempts to destabilise the country.

Addressing a large crowd, President Museveni said Uganda's progress in infrastructure, energy, agriculture and industry has only been possible because of the peace ushered in by the NRM.

"Peace is the foundation of everything. No one should dare disturb Uganda's peace," he said, noting that before the NRM came to power, the country was plagued by political instability, cattle rustling and widespread insecurity.

He explained that development is the second key contribution of the NRM, citing the construction of Mandela National Stadium (Namboole). According to the President, the Chinese had offered to build the stadium as early as 1968, but the project could not proceed due to insecurity at the time.

"Because of the peace brought by the NRM, we were able to build Namboole and other stadiums such as Akii-Bua Stadium here in Lira, Hoima Stadium, and undertake major projects like Karuma Hydropower," he said, adding that government plans are underway to construct additional power plants, including Ayago.

President Museveni also highlighted Uganda's oil discovery, noting that although British explorers attempted to search for oil as early as the 1920s, it was only under a peaceful environment and with modern technology that Uganda successfully confirmed commercially viable reserves. He said oil production is expected to commence this year.

On environmental conservation and agriculture, the President cautioned residents of Lango, Teso and Acholi against encroaching on wetlands, saying swamps are vital for irrigation and fish farming. He explained that fish farming can be carried out along the periphery of wetlands while preserving water for irrigating crops on dry land.

"Lango, Teso and Acholi are very fortunate because of these swamps. Fish farming and irrigation can yield very high returns on small pieces of land," he said, citing his own farm where he harvests 53 tonnes of matooke per hectare.

He revealed that government plans are in place to promote fish farming along wetlands across the three sub-regions.

On livestock restocking, President Museveni said the government had earlier released Shs159 billion for compensation in Lango, Acholi and Teso, but the impact was limited. He proposed a household-based restocking programme involving three to five cows per family, but local leaders later opted for monetary compensation after consulting their communities.

"The money is available, but it will be released after proper scrutiny of beneficiary lists," he said.

The President described wealth creation as the third major contribution of the NRM, urging communities to combine subsistence farming with commercial agriculture. He revisited the four-acre model introduced in the 1996 NRM manifesto, encouraging small-scale farmers to invest in enterprises such as coffee, bananas, piggery and poultry.

He cited Fred Byamukama as an example of success using the four-acre model.

President Museveni also highlighted government wealth creation programmes, including Entandikwa, Operation Wealth Creation, Emyooga and the Parish Development Model, under which every adult parish member can access Shs1 million through savings and credit cooperatives.

On job creation, he said employment opportunities are generated through factories, services, ICT and commercial agriculture, rather than relying solely on government jobs.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, called on the people of Lira to support President Museveni, noting that other regions had pledged up to 80 percent support.

She thanked the President for fulfilling his pledge to construct Akii-Bua Stadium and for establishing a regional blood bank in Lira District, and urged unity within the party.

NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, Hamson Obua, said the next NRM term would deliver even greater results, citing ongoing development projects and wealth creation programmes in Lira.

NRM Chairperson for Lira District, Auma Linda Agnes, pledged increased support for the party, attributing it to improved unity among local leaders.

She also reminded the President of the pending creation of Erute District, which has already been approved by Parliament.

Lira City NRM Chairperson, Ruth Aceng, praised President Museveni for his long-standing cooperation with the Lango sub-region and thanked him for projects such as Akii-Bua Stadium and the USMID programme, which has led to the tarmacking of more than 30 kilometres of roads in Lira City.