Kenya/Namibia: Kenya Drawn Against Namibia in Africa Futsal Cup Qualifiers

NAIROBI — Kenya's national futsal team will face Namibia in the first round of the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the official draw conducted on Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco.

According to the fixtures released by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), the two-legged tie will begin with Kenya playing away to Namibia in the first leg scheduled for January 23.

The return leg will be staged five days later on January 28, 2026, with Kenya hosting Namibia as they seek to progress to the next round.

Should Kenya overcome Namibia, they will advance to Round Two of the qualifiers, where they are set to face Libya.

The second round will also be played over two legs, with matches pencilled in between February 3-4 for the first leg and February 7-8, for the return fixture.

Elsewhere in the opening round, several eye-catching fixtures were confirmed.

Cape Verde have been paired with Senegal in what is expected to be one of the most competitive ties of the round, while Cameroon will face South Sudan.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will square off against regional rivals Tanzania in a derby that is likely to draw significant attention.

The qualifiers form part of the road to the CAF Futsal AFCON finals, which will be hosted in Morocco in 2026.

The tournament also doubles up as a qualification pathway to the FIFA Futsal World Cup, raising the stakes for teams across the continent.

For Kenya, the draw presents an opportunity to build momentum and make a strong statement in African futsal.

The national side has been steadily growing in experience and competitiveness, and progression past Namibia would mark a significant step forward in their continental ambitions.

FKF is expected to outline preparations, including squad selection and training schedules, in the coming weeks as the countdown to the January qualifiers begins.

With home advantage in the second leg, Kenya will be keen to put themselves in a favourable position in the opening match and rally local support in the return fixture.

As the qualifiers approach, all eyes will be on whether Kenya can navigate the opening hurdle and keep their dream of a place at Futsal AFCON Morocco 2026 alive.