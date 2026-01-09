Somalia's President Condemns Somaliland Actions, Warns Against Foreign-Backed Recognition

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday strongly condemned recent moves by Somaliland authorities, warning they threaten Somalia's unity and sovereignty and accusing the breakaway region of repeatedly walking away from opportunities for political dialogue.

In a televised address to the nation, Mohamud said successive Somaliland administrations had failed to seize chances for talks that could have led to national reconciliation, instead pursuing steps that further divided Somalis.

"The federal government has consistently maintained that political differences are an internal Somali matter that can only be resolved through dialogue," he said.

Mohamud singled out a memorandum of understanding signed between Somaliland and Ethiopia, describing it as "unexpected" and saying it came at a time when other discussions were under way, further undermining prospects for a negotiated settlement.

He accused the Hargeisa administration of being vulnerable to foreign interference, particularly efforts aimed at securing international recognition.

The president firmly rejected any move that challenges Somalia's territorial integrity, stressing that the Federal Republic of Somalia is a sovereign state that cannot be divided by "a document or a foreign signature".

He said attempts to gain recognition did not serve the interests of people living in northern Somalia, but instead advanced external agendas that could destabilise the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea and the wider Middle East.

Addressing residents of the north directly, Mohamud said genuine recognition could only come from the Somali people and their shared government, noting common bonds of religion, culture and nationhood.

He urged Somaliland leaders to reflect on international precedents -- including South Sudan, Eritrea, East Timor, Taiwan and Catalonia -- arguing that lasting recognition is only possible through a political agreement accepted by all parties involved.

Mohamud reiterated that the federal government remains open to compromise and "genuine dialogue" to achieve national unity, pledging to make every possible effort to preserve Somalia's cohesion and statehood.

He also thanked Somalis at home and abroad for opposing what he called dangerous actions, and expressed appreciation to the international community for supporting Somalia's unity, independence and territorial integrity.