Uganda: Museveni Campaigns in Kole, Emphasizes Fish Farming and Cattle Restocking

Kole — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday campaigned in Kole District, where he outlined key priorities of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ahead of the 2026 elections, with strong emphasis on wealth creation through fish farming, irrigation and cattle restocking.

Addressing residents, Museveni said the NRM's 2026-2031 manifesto is anchored on seven key contributions, which he described as "bricks" laid in building Uganda.

He identified peace as the first and most important contribution, noting that Uganda's past instability was caused by divisive politics based on identity, religion and tribe.

He said the NRM's emphasis on unity enabled the formation of a national party and the establishment of strong institutions such as the army, police, judiciary and civil service, which continue to guarantee peace and stability.

Museveni said the second major contribution of the NRM was development, pointing to investments in roads, electricity, schools and health centres across the country, including in Lango sub-region. However, he cautioned that peace and infrastructure alone are not sufficient if households remain poor.

"That is why we now emphasize wealth creation," Museveni said, urging families to engage in productive economic activities that generate income for both household consumption and savings.

He singled out fish farming as a key opportunity for communities in Kole, noting that wetlands should be used productively without destroying the environment.

Museveni said that from one acre of a fish pond, farmers can earn up to Shs140 million annually, citing his own experience in Lango as proof that fish farming is viable.

He added that fish ponds also help retain water, which can later be used for irrigation, enabling farmers to increase productivity. Museveni said irrigation can significantly raise yields, noting that irrigated banana plantations can produce up to ten times more than those relying on rainfall.

The President also announced that government would support communities with equipment for fish farming after the elections, provided residents continue backing the NRM.

On livestock, Museveni said the government plans to resume cattle restocking in Lango as part of its wealth creation strategy. He explained that earlier efforts were disrupted by legal challenges and inefficiencies in cash disbursement, prompting a new approach aimed at gradually providing each household with three to five cows.

"The money is available," Museveni said, adding that restocking would be implemented in consultation with leaders from Lango and neighbouring sub-regions.

Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson Anita Annet Among relayed key requests from residents, including support for irrigation, upgrading Aboke Health Centre IV to a district hospital, and construction of a technical institute in Adidom.

Earlier, NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Region Hamson Obua welcomed the President to Kole, saying a vote for Museveni and the NRM was a vote for peace and continued development in Lango.

Museveni reaffirmed that the NRM remains committed to enlightenment and empowering communities to move out of poverty through wealth creation driven by the private sector.